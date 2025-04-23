Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $265.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.69 and a 200-day moving average of $306.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.81 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francesco Maione sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $616,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,204. This represents a 34.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.32, for a total value of $993,565.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,177.60. This trade represents a 23.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.18.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

