XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $57,796,000. Ostrum Asset Management boosted its holdings in XPO by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 9,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in XPO by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in XPO by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,001 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO from $176.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

