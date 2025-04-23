Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.15.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $186.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

