Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,289 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in RB Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 67,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 10,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 182,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $106.90.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,756.21. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

