Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Position Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,286 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,342,000 after purchasing an additional 284,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,948,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,246,000 after purchasing an additional 469,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,866,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $83,341,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 103.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $959,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,932.15. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

