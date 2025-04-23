Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -920.31 and a beta of 1.79. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

