iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,338,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,508.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,989 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

