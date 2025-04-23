Short Interest in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Drops By 14.7%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 8,570,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Get Concentrix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

In other news, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,424.24. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,771.60. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Concentrix by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Concentrix by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Up 2.0 %

CNXC stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.