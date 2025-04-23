Transce3nd LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
