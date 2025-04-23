Transce3nd LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.