210 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.56 and a 200-day moving average of $189.66. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $128.86 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

