Transce3nd LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 53,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.72.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $124.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

