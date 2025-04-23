Insider Selling: Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELYGet Free Report) insider Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,813,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,339,585.53. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Hug also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 17th, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00.

Remitly Global Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 0.15. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RELY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Institutional Trading of Remitly Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Remitly Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

