Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Novartis by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,176,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NVS opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.23.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

