Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $7.62 Million Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 806,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after buying an additional 46,951 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 346,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $764.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.43. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 11,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $90,602.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,685.72. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 31,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $325,290.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,394,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,542.16. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,218. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

