92,000 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,815,000. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 209,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 12,235,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,579,000 after buying an additional 787,319 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

