FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at $969,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FMAY opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $800.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

