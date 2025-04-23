FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2025

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAYFree Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at $969,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 6.7 %

BATS:FMAY opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $800.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (BATS:FMAY)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.