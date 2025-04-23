NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 4,048 Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIV. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SEIV opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

