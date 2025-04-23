Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.09 Million Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 622,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854,393 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 619.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. This trade represents a 8.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRGY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRGY

Crescent Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CRGY opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.