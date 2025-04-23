NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

DFUV stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

