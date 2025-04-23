NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AES by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after buying an additional 6,238,087 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,083,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,964,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 799,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

