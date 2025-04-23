Transce3nd LLC Invests $50,000 in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 106.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PKST stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $444.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.68 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -321.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKST shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

