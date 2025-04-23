176 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,273,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 107,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,087,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average of $212.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

