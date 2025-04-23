Transce3nd LLC Takes Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 55,319 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

