Transce3nd LLC Buys Shares of 405 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.
VCSH opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $79.54.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
