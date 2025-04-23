Transce3nd LLC Invests $33,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 424 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 340.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 27,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE BK opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.