Transce3nd LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 53,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,364,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,850,000 after buying an additional 30,307,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 601,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,347,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,314,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,414,000 after purchasing an additional 187,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,650,000 after purchasing an additional 86,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

