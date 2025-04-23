Transce3nd LLC Acquires Shares of 349 iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

