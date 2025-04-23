Transce3nd LLC Buys Shares of 644 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 109.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,492.50. The trade was a 28.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

