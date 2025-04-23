Transce3nd LLC Invests $42,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

