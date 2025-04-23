Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 83.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $14,911,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $178.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $240.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $235.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.