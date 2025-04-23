NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MMYT stock opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MakeMyTrip

About MakeMyTrip

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.