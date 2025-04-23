NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 322.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $144.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.13. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $179.56.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

