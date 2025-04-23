NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $170.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

