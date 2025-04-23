NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $166.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,984.10. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,998,146 shares of company stock valued at $275,624,925. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

