NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,476,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,713,000 after acquiring an additional 409,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.