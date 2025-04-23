NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,643,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,995,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,601,000 after buying an additional 4,995,535 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,537,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

