Peak6 LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Peak6 LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 101,059.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kopin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kopin from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Kopin Trading Up 16.0 %

KOPN opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.24.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kopin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.