40,002 Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Acquired by Peak6 LLC

Peak6 LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.60. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.95.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 102.34% and a negative net margin of 1,049.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MVIS shares. StockNews.com raised MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

