United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

