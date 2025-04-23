United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,324,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,734,000 after acquiring an additional 275,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 226,786 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,140,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 233,639 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

