United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,983 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unity Software by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $30,243.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 450,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,775,100.08. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $2,119,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,398,146 shares in the company, valued at $86,448,834.24. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 782,231 shares of company stock valued at $17,933,528. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of U opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.96.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

