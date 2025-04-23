Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Holdings Reduced by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $321.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $370.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Baird R W downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.62.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

