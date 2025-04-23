United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,599,000 after buying an additional 404,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 701,660 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 28,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $96,359,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

