Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,527.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

