Jump Financial LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.4 %

KW opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.