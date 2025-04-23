Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.77.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

