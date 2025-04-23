Jump Financial LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kenvue by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

