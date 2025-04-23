Jump Financial LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at $168,826,041.72. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $6,020,166.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,666.52. This represents a 43.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,720 shares of company stock valued at $12,479,409. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $141.93 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.08.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

