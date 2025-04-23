69,764 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AMC Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,556,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 266,322 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 181,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $276.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $144,789.35. This represents a 88.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

