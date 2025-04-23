Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,892 Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 94,986 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth about $2,241,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $467.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

